It is fantastic news that we now have new cameras that can monitor the radiation dose which is given to cancer patients at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Our trust is the first in the country to use DoseRT, which can monitor the dose during radiotherapy treatment.

The cameras work alongside the new linear accelerator machine (LINAC), which is a vital tool in cancer treatment and another step forward in our work to improve care for our patients.

DoseRT will then be the ultimate check that all the technology is working in harmony to ensure the right dose is being delivered in the right place at the right time.

The cameras and LINAC mean that it improves the accuracy of the treatment and it fine tunes the system for the maximum impact.

It was also so kind of residents from Bluebell View Care Home in Oswestry, aged between 92 and 99 years of age, who spent hours knitting hearts for our youngest patients at the neonatal unit at Princess Royal Hospital.

Joyce Stanford, who turns 100 in December and spent 30 years working as a theatre nurse, and Mollie Moppett, aged 94, were among those who wanted to use their lifelong knitting skills to provide comfort to babies receiving neonatal care, and their families.

Together with fellow resident Barbara Moore, they began knitting after seeing an appeal for bonding hearts and offered to help.

It was lovely to hear that the knitting project had brought the ladies taking part “joy, purpose and a renewed sense of connection”.

We would like to say a huge thank you to Joyce, Mollie and Barbara, along with Bev Sterry, wellbeing and activity coordinator at the home, for their time and generosity in knitting beautiful hearts and for taking the time to visit the hospital and present them.

The visit coincided with World Prematurity Day, observed annually on November 17. The global movement seeks to raise awareness of premature birth and the sometimes devastating impact it can have on families.

We are delighted to be working with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary to boost fundraising efforts at our hospitals. As part of this, the Rotary will be working with us to establish a sky garden as a key feature of the new multi-million pound extension at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The gardens, located on the top floor of the building, will form part of the new critical care unit and oncology ward.

Both organisations are committed to working with and listening to services users and communities to help shape the look and feel of the sky garden, with a focus group taking place on Friday, December 5, 11am-1pm. Those interested in taking part can register their interest with sath.engagement@nhs.net.