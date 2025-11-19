New 'front door' health service launched to reduce hospital admissions and pressure on A&Es in Shropshire

The Integrated Community Front Door initiative provides an alternative to A&E at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. It offers rapid assessment and same-day care for patients who arrive at hospital but can be safely supported within the community.

The service is designed for those who are unwell or in crisis, particularly older adults and people with long-term conditions, who may not need hospital care but require urgent support.

It brings together health and social care professionals from both hospital and community teams, including nurses, therapists, GPs and social workers.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says the service aims to keep people safe at home, prevent unnecessary hospital admissions, and ease pressure on A&Es.

Members of the Integrated Community Front Door team at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, from left: Dr Basil Sabouni, Linda Butler and Katie Arnold. Picture: NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Sarah Robinson, divisional clinical manager for urgent and emergency care at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: "This is a great example of integrated working in action. It’s not just about avoiding hospital admissions: it’s about improving outcomes, supporting independence, and making sure people feel cared for and supported wherever they are."

Since its launch, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the initiative has already helped residents avoid hospital stays, supported early discharges, and connected people with community services such as virtual wards, home-based therapies, and social care support.

Elizabeth Slevin, divisional director of nursing for urgent and emergency care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "This service is transforming how we respond to urgent care needs.

"By working collaboratively across hospital and community teams, we can assess patients quickly and connect them with the most appropriate support often enabling them to recover safely at home.

"It’s about improving outcomes, reducing pressure on Emergency Departments (A&Es), and helping ensure patients are seen by the right clinician, in the right place, at the right time."

Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, added: "This fabulous new initiative is a testament to the power of collaborative working across our system.

"By integrating hospital and community services, we’re not only improving patient flow and reducing pressure on our hospitals, but also ensuring people receive timely, compassionate care closer to home. It’s a real step forward in delivering joined-up care for our residents."