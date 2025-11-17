Joyce Stanford, who turns 100 in December and spent 30 years working as a theatre nurse, and Mollie Moppett, aged 94, were among those who wanted to use their lifelong knitting skills to provide comfort to babies receiving neonatal care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and their families.

They and Barbara Moore, a fellow resident at Bluebell View Care Home in Oswestry, began knitting after seeing an appeal for bonding hearts and feeling compelled to help.

Speaking about their motivation, Joyce said: “We’ve been knitting since we were little girls, and it’s lovely to think that something so simple can bring comfort to a tiny baby and their family. We just hope our hearts make someone feel cared for.”

Beverley Sterry (left) and Joyce Stanford

Mollie added: “It gives us purpose. At our age, it’s easy to sit back and do nothing, but we don’t want to do that. Knitting these hearts reminds us that we’re still useful – and it’s nice for us as well as the families who receive them.”

The visit coincided with World Prematurity Day, observed annually on November 17.

Knitted bonding hearts

The global movement seeks to raise awareness of premature birth and the sometimes devastating impact it can have on families.

Bev Sterry, wellbeing and activity coordinator at Bluebell View Care Home, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the residents’ dedication – they are some of the kindest people I’ve ever met.” She added that the knitting project had brought “joy, purpose and a renewed sense of connection” to those taking part.

Beverley Sterry (left) and Joyce Stanford (right) with colleagues from the Neonatal Unit at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH)

Julie Plant, divisional director of nursing (women and children’s services), said: “A huge thank you to Joyce, Mollie and Barbara, along with Bev, for their time and generosity in knitting beautiful hearts for our youngest patients on the neonatal unit, many of whom were born prematurely.

“When a baby is born prematurely it can be unexpected and frightening, so anything we can do to provide comfort during this time is hugely appreciated.”

SaTH has a Level 2 Local Neonatal Unit that has 22 cots.

The neonatal team provides care for babies who need a higher level of medical and nursing support and were born after 27 weeks of pregnancy.

Babies born before this gestation are transferred to a hospital that has a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).