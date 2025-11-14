Shropshire hospitals trust first in the country to use new technology in cancer treatment

The imaging from the cameras, in place at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, will refine the accuracy of treatment.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is the first in the country to use DoseRT, which can monitor the dose during radiotherapy treatment.

Radiotherapy is a very important treatment for many people with cancer. It involves radiation being used to target a cancer. One of the problems with this is that the treatment can also affect nearby healthy parts of the body.

The cameras, provided by VisionRT, work alongside the new linear accelerator machine (LINAC), which is a vital tool in cancer treatment.

Jayne Matthews, Therapeutic Radiographer, reviewing a mock dose.

It delivers high-energy X-rays or electrons precisely to the tumour, while reducing the radiation dose that hits healthy tissue.

Equipped with the latest technology the LINAC means that adjustments can be made to maximise the treatment to the cancer area.

DoseRT will then be the ultimate check that all the technology is working in harmony to ensure the right dose is being delivered in the right place at the right time.

Matty Barnett, Trainee Physicist, Dr Rick Sims, Callum MacMillan, Radiotherapy Engineer, Jayne Matthews, Therapeutic Radiographer, Amanda Welsh, Chief Dosimetrist,and Daniel Kelly, Physicist, with the LINAC Machine and new cameras in the foreground.

SaTH said patient safety will be enhanced by the combination of the LINAC and DoseRT.

Radiotherapy encompasses a wide range of cancer treatments, including prostate, breast, colorectal, head and neck, lung, and gynaecological cancers.

Dr Rick Sims, Head of Radiotherapy Physics, said: “These cameras are unique – we are the first in the UK to have the system operating and one of 10 globally.

“This is a real win for our small centre (Lingen Davies Centre) and our patients, putting us on the map. To bring in this new technology is fantastic.

“We’ve brought together a team to help implement the system clinically and participate in research.”

Dr John Jones, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “To have these cameras is exceptional. They pave the way for us to provide more advanced treatment for our patients, by refining the amount of dose they are receiving.

“Working alongside the LINAC, it means that it improves the accuracy of the treatment and it fine tunes the system for the maximum impact.”

Once the cameras are up and running, new uses for existing radiotherapy technologies can be explored; research studies can be designed with data collected and analysed on Dose RT’s performance and potential, and findings can be shared within the broader scientific community.

The Trust is also working with VisionRT to become a Centre of Excellence where exemplary patient care can be promoted and the site’s expertise can be showcased.