Resident doctors strike expected to impact health services in Shropshire starting Friday

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced strike action by resident (junior) doctors including in Shropshire from 7am this Friday (November 14) until 7am on Wednesday, November 19.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has moved to assure residents that urgent and emergency care will remain available, but warned that disruption to routine appointments and planned treatments is likely.

The strikes are expected to affect routine services including outpatient appointments, planned operations, and day surgery. During the strike all other NHS staff - including consultants and specialist doctors - will continue working, with teams prioritising emergency and urgent care.

A spokesperson for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said that any patient safety concerns raised by local clinicians can be escalated to the BMA through a clinically led process.

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "Industrial action comes at a very real cost to patients and our colleagues, especially during the busy winter period.

"Our teams are planning carefully to keep as many services running safely as possible. Anyone who is seriously ill or injured, or whose life is at risk, should seek care immediately. Using services wisely, such as NHS 111, community pharmacies, minor injuries units, or GP services for non-emergencies, helps our teams focus on the patients in greatest need."

Thanks to the efforts of staff, including those working extra shifts, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said more planned activity was maintained during junior doctor strikes in July than during previous walkouts.

With this latest strike coinciding with predicted flu spikes and peak winter pressures, local NHS teams are "planning carefully" to maintain services during the strike but also to recover quickly in the weeks following.

Patients with scheduled appointments will be contacted directly if their care needs to be rearranged. Anyone not contacted should attend as planned.

GP practices will remain open throughout the strike. While junior doctors in training may take part, practices will continue to operate as normal because GP registrars are supernumerary.

Residents are being urged to use NHS 111 online or by phone for non-emergencies and to call 999 only for life-threatening situations.

Community pharmacies will also remain open to offer advice on minor illnesses and common conditions without an appointment.

Patients are also being encouraged to order repeat prescriptions in advance via the NHS App, their GP website, or practice; keep a fully stocked first aid kit; check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours, and contact their usual GP for routine appointments or prescription requests if they are travelling in England and away from home.

Patients are reminded to "think which service" when seeking care.