Brecon Hospital welcomes latest group of international nurses

Powys Teaching Health Board has welcomed its latest cohort of six internationally trained nurses to Brecon Hospital.

Sheeja, Reshma, Sibi, Jayalekshmi, Abida and Ardra are all from India and moved to the UK earlier in the year.

All six have settled into Brecon extremely well and are working on Y Bannau ward at the hospital.

Nurses and healthcare Support Workers are the backbone of the NHS.

However, it isn’t always easy to recruit nursing staff to rural areas.

Therefore Powys Teaching Health Board has widened its recruitment to identify highly trained and fully qualified nurses from overseas.

This is our third group of international nurses to join the health board, and the first to join in the south of Powys.

Chatting with them they explained that they have found some things a little different from working and living back home but they very much enjoy being here.