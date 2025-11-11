'Flu can make young children very sick, very quick': Health bosses urge Shropshire parents to vaccinate children as soon as possible

The plea comes from NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (NHS STW) which has warned: "Flu can be a horrible illness in young children, and vaccination not only protects them but also helps stop the virus spreading to vulnerable family members and friends."

It comes as, for the first time, children aged two to three years old can now get the flu nasal spray at participating community pharmacies, in addition to GP surgeries.

School-age children will be vaccinated in schools or community clinics, but parents need to make sure they complete and return consent forms.

County health bosses are reminding parents to vaccinate their youngsters against flu.

Children aged six months and older with certain health conditions are also eligible for the vaccine.

A statement from NHS STW said: "The flu vaccine is quick and painless, usually given as a nasal spray. It significantly reduces the chance of children needing hospital care for flu by around two-thirds. There is also an injectable porcine free flu vaccination as an alternative for those who do not accept porcine gelatine in the nasal flu vaccine."

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "Flu is more than just a cold for young children—it can make them very sick, very quickly, and in some cases, it can lead to hospitalisation.

"Vaccinating children aged 2–3 years is a safe, quick, and effective way to protect them, and it helps prevent the virus spreading to siblings, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in the community.

“We strongly encourage parents and carers to book their child’s flu nasal spray as soon as possible, and to return school consent forms promptly so we can protect as many children as possible this season."

For more information, people can visit Flu - NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin or contact their GP surgery directly.

To Book Your Child’s Flu Vaccination

Families in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are encouraged to book flu vaccination appointments as soon as possible in one of the following ways.

- They can find a local pharmacy offering flu vaccines for children aged 2–3 by visiting the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website or download this helpful guide: Children aged 2 or 3 on 31 August 2025 – where to get vaccinated (PDF)

- Through their GP surgery

- Online: Visit the NHS national booking system: www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/book-flu-vaccination