'Every stitch is made with gratitude' - Hospital volunteers in Bridgnorth make remembrance poppies for patients

Bridgnorth Community Hospital’s League of Friends Knit and Natter group has lovingly crafted the poppies which they hope will bring ‘comfort and connection to patients during this important time of reflection.’

Chiefs at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust say it also reflects the hospital’s commitment to honouring those who served and sacrificed.

Each poppy has been handmade by volunteers from the Knit and Natter group, who dedicate their time and creativity to supporting the hospital and its community.

Paula Tristham, chair of the League of Friends says: “It’s a privilege to contribute to something so meaningful.

Pictured, from left, Beckie Smith – Health Care Assistant, Chris Bray - LOF, Margaret Bray - LOF, Vanessa Houghton -Registered Nurse, Rona Bache – LOF, and Louise Palmer - Deputy Ward Manager

“Every stitch is made with gratitude for those who gave so much. We hope these poppies bring a sense of remembrance and warmth to the patients who receive them.”

Karen Maynard, ward manager at Bridgnorth Community Hospital says:

“We are deeply grateful to our League of Friends volunteers for their incredible efforts.

“These poppies are more than just a symbol—they represent care, remembrance, and strong community spirit.

“We are encouraging all colleagues to take a moment on Remembrance Day to reflect on the bravery and sacrifices of those who served, and to join in honouring their memory. “

Representatives from Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) will also be taking part in commemorative events across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with members of staff laying wreaths from the trust.