Staff with more than 1,100 years of NHS service celebrated - including hero who helped Telford hospital during flood

More than 35 staff members from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, gathered with members of the executive team to mark their milestone 25 and 40 years of service.

Among those who were recognised was medical equipment team leader Carl Ray, who began his NHS career in 2000 as a medical technical officer. In 2014, he transferred to PRH, bringing valuable experience and a passion for mentoring junior colleagues.

Carl was recently awarded Leader of the Year at the trust's celebratory awards in recognition of his dedication and positive impact. Earlier this year, during a flood at the Princess Royal Hospital, he volunteered to assist the estates team out of hours.

Andrew Morgan, group chair, presented Carl with his award.

He said: "It is an honour to take part in this celebration - to dedicate your entire career to the NHS is an outstanding feat, and we are grateful for your contributions."

Meanwhile, Gill Johns, senior practice education facilitator for post registration education, has also been recognised for her long service. Throughout her career, she has worked as a staff nurse, ward manager, clinical site manager, and was a founding member of the clinical practice educator team.

SaTH said Gill has dedicated her career to raising and maintaining high standards of clinical care, teaching, and training.

Jo Williams, trust chief executive, said: "It is an absolute honour to celebrate our colleagues at the Long Service Awards. With so much experience in the room, this is a powerful reminder of the dedication, compassion and commitment that sits at the heart of the NHS."