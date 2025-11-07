‘Bathroom adaptation saved me from Indiana Jones-style maze’, says a Powys man

Stephen Fleming, who lives near Llandrindod Wells, has praised the work of the county council’s occupational therapists and housing staff during Occupational Therapy Week 2025 (3-9 November).

He was one of 24 people helped by occupational therapists covering mid and south Powys to have a level access shower installed last year (2024-25), with many more due to get the same support this year.

Stephen said: “The shower was so small that, with the shower seat in there, my knees were constantly pushing the door open, and the floor had collapsed as well. So, I was like Indiana Jones trying to get through a maze, into the bathroom.”

He says he can now get to his toilet safely and is able to have a shower every day. “It’s just so much more straight-forward,” he added.

Stephen was referred to the council by Care & Repair in Powys, but help with adaptations can also be requested through the council’s front door service for adult care and support, which is called ASSIST: https://en.powys.gov.uk/ASSIST

This support can also be accessed by calling: 0345 602 7050.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys said: “It’s important for us to listen to what matters to our residents, when they approach us, or partners like Care & Repair in Powys, for support. And this is a great example of that happening in practice.

“Stephen had a goal of ‘wanting to be able to shower safely and independently’ and our social care and housing staff were able to help him realise that.

“This demonstrates the key role we play in helping our residents to live healthy and active lives, and to live as independently as possible in their own homes. That role is at the heart of the changes we are making in adult social care as we look forward to supporting many more people like Stephen in the future.”

More information on working in social care in Powys can be found at Working for Powys County Council: https://en.powys.gov.uk/working-for-adult-social-care or Working for a care agency: https://en.powys.gov.uk/homecareworker

More information on accessing support and advice can be found at Support at home across Powys, including Home Support: https://en.powys.gov.uk/Early-help-and-prevention--home