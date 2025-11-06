Shropshire hospital trust awarded top honour for supporting armed forces community

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was one of 19 organisations from across the West Midlands to be recognised with the Ministry of Defence's highest Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) honour - the Gold Award.

Healthcare Assistant Sarah Millington and Quality Matron Lisa Walker attended a special ceremony at Lilleshall House and Gardens - home of the Royal British Legion's Battle Back Centre - to receive the award.

The event celebrated employers who have gone above and beyond in their support for defence personnel, including veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers, and the families of serving personnel.

The award was presented by Commodore Tristram Kirkwood OBE RN, Naval Regional Commander for Wales, the West of England and the Channel Islands.

Sarah said: "It was a lovely evening and a great honour to receive the gold award on behalf of the trust. The work that we do with the armed forces community is so important and we do all that we can to go above and beyond in supporting them and their families."

Colonel Francis Acton VR, Chair of West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA), who led the event, added: "It was a privilege to host this year's Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards in such an inspiring setting.

"The gold level represents the highest and most demanding standard for employers, recognising exceptional policies and practices that support members of the armed forces, veterans, and their families.

"My congratulations go to all 19 Gold Award winners - their commitment sets a shining example for others to follow."

To achieve gold status, organisations must offer at least 10 additional paid days' leave for reservists, have supportive HR policies, and encourage other organisations to sign the armed forces Covenant and engage in the employer recognition scheme.