Hospitals' nursing chief hails investment in Shrewsbury and Telford sites

It is so important that our patients are getting the right care in the right place and a significant investment in our hospitals will improve access to urgent and emergency care.

There are various plans, including the expansion of acute assessment and same day emergency care at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) with the creation of a further 40 assessment spaces.

Other plans are a new Frailty Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at PRH which will support care for more vulnerable, frail patients and two new modular wards which are currently being constructed at RSH creating 56 additional inpatient beds.

This investment will ensure that we are making progress in ensuring our urgent and emergency patients are getting the best care and experience at our hospitals.

Thank you to our staff who are working hard to ensure that these new facilities are in place this winter.

I would like to thank Sarah Millington, a Healthcare Assistant, and Lisa Walker, Quality Matron, who were presented with the Ministry of Defence’s highest Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) honour – the Gold Award – for our Trust’s outstanding commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

We were one of 19 organisations from across the West Midlands region to be recognised and the presentation was held at Lilleshall House and Gardens.

The evening celebrated employers who have gone above and beyond in their support for Defence people, including veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and the families of serving personnel.

If you are a patient with an Armed Forces connection and are visiting any of our sites, please make our staff aware as we are happy to offer support.

Next week we will be marking Remembrance Day with services for colleagues and patients at RSH, PRH and the Community Diagnostic Centre at Hollinswood House, Telford.

It is important that we take the time to recognise our military colleagues - veterans, serving members including our Reservists, supported by our Armed Forces champions. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do.