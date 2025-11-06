Healthcare group donate bleed control kit to Llanwrtyd Wells Fire Station

The crew at Llanwrtyd Wells Fire Station recently welcomed Deputy Mayor Jim Davies, accompanied by Sue Jones and Dave Ronicle from the Friends of Healthcare in Builth Wells and District.

The visit offered a valuable opportunity to gain an insight into the vital role of On-Call Firefighters, the diverse range of incidents they respond to and the unwavering commitment they bring to safeguarding the community.

There was also time to enjoy a brew with the crew!

The visit concluded with a generous donation to the community, as Sue Jones presented Watch Manager Kumar Saraff with a community-accessible bleed control kit – an essential life-saving resource.

It was kindly donated by the Friends of Healthcare in Builth Wells and District.

The kit will be accessible 24-hours-a-day, housed within the defibrillator cabinet located at the front of the Fire Station.