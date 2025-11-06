Health Secretary claims Powys ambulance waiting times are best in Wales

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George said the figures do not match the reality

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans said rural patients feel abandoned

The Welsh Government has been challenged over a growing gap between statements by officials and what patients in Powys are experiencing, by two Mid Wales politicians.

Wales’ Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles MS defended a challenge over ambulance wait times in Powys, saying the average ambulance response time performance for people in the amber category in Powys has been the fastest in Wales for the past three months.

He made the statement during questions in the Senedd this week, but Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George and Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans hit back saying the figures do not match reality.

Mr George MS, said these figures “do not reflect the reality” citing a recent five-hour wait for someone showing symptoms of a stroke waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Mr George warned that delays will worsen without urgent action, highlighting the planned closure of the Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases.

He questioned whether promised mitigation measures, which included additional emergency road vehicles for mid and north Wales would be in place before Air Ambulance bases close

He called on the Health Secretary to intervene so that no air ambulance base closes until replacement resources are deployed and are operational.

Meanwhile, Mr Evans warned that rural communities are being left dangerously exposed by long ambulance waits and a lack of local emergency cover, telling the Welsh Government that many of his constituents “feel abandoned”.

He highlighted reports of Powys residents waiting hours for an ambulance, ambulances regularly being deployed to other parts of Wales leaving Powys uncovered, and stroke patients facing journeys of over 90 minutes to hospital as specialist services move further away. James also raised the loss of the Wales Air Ambulance base serving Mid Wales, saying the situation has added even more pressure to already-stretched emergency services.

Russell George MS said: “It is wrong for the Welsh Government to paint a rosy picture on ambulance response times, the reality is, when someone with suspected stroke symptoms waits five hours for an ambulance, the statistics are meaningless.

“The Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases are set to close. This will mean that dozens of communities across mid and north Wales will have slower response times for emergency intervention.

“I was disappointed that the Health Secretary did not respond to my questions when I asked him to intervene, and to also confirm that, as promised, no Wales air ambulance bases will close across Wales until the agreed additional emergency road vehicles have been deployed and are in place.

“We also need transparent, localised performance data so the public can see the real waits in their community, not just averages that hide the worst cases.

“For conditions like stroke, every minute matters. The Welsh Government must act now so that when people in Powys need emergency services, there are urgent and timely responses.’’

James Evans MS added: “Too many people in rural Wales feel abandoned when they dial 999. I have heard stories from some of my constituents who have been left lying on the floor for hours waiting for help and in some cases, there are no ambulances left in Powys at all. This is simply unacceptable.

“Stroke patients in Brecon & Radnorshire are facing journeys of over an hour and a half as services move further away to places like Llantrisant and Worcester. Every minute counts in a stroke, and people living in rural Wales deserve the same chance of survival as those in our cities.

“We have lost our air ambulance coverage and watched emergency services centralise further and further away. Warm words about national averages don’t help the person waiting in agony in Builth, Crickhowell, Knighton or Ystradgynlais while no ambulance is available.

“The Welsh Government must urgently guarantee proper ambulance cover for rural communities. When someone calls for help, help must actually be on the way, no matter where they live!”