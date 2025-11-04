The county council is updating its network of places which offer residents somewhere to socialise, work or take part in leisure activities during the colder weather.

It is also open to applications, from those running them, for grants to make improvements.

Any organisation, business or community group that is interested in being included on the register can find out more and submit their details through the council's website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/creatingwarmspaces

Those who have previously provided the service, should have received an email from the council, asking if they want to continue and if there are any changes to what is being offered.

“These accessible, safe and warm spaces are a real lifeline for some of our most vulnerable residents during the winter.” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys. “So, if you think you can help your community out, please register your details and consider applying for a grant.

“This funding can be used to establish, or re-establish, a warm space, or to make improvements.”

A total of £1.5 million has been allocated by Welsh Government to councils across Wales for this work, through the Welsh Local Government Association.

If you have any questions about setting up a warm space in Powys, or an existing listing, please email: costofliving@powys.gov.uk