Lakeside Pharmacy’s current entrance is right on the corner of the building on a slope.

Applicant Dylan Jones wants to create a new entrance on Princes Avenue, change the shop front and windows and re-order the inside of the shop.

In the planning application, Mr Jones said the windows and doors will be timber, they currently employ nine fulltime equivalent members of staff and the pharmacy is open 8.30am until 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and 9am until 1pm on Saturdays.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council recently considered the plan.

Councillor Sian Meredudd said; “This will make it much easier to get into the pharmacy because at the moment the entrance is on the corner and there is a steepish slope for people older, less mobile or the disabled.

“With this change the entrance will be horizontal for people to drive their wheelchairs onto and it will be far easier for them to get into the pharmacy.”

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said it would be great for the pharmacy to have a more disabled friendly entrance.

The current doorway will be completely closed off.

Members recommended approval of the plan. Powys County Council will make a final decision by November 26.

Meanwhile, a plan to change an office into a house in Llandrindod Wells was also given the thumbs up by the town council.

Nilsson Residentials has applied to change the use of Crescent Chambers on South Crescent into a house and to replace the windows.

The building has been used as an office for financial and professional services.

The applicant wants to replace the timber sash windows with Heritage upvc double glazed sash windows, which will look the same and be in keeping with the conservation area.

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said the applicants must be spending a small fortune on the windows but it is good that they are doing them in keeping with the area.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said; “It is nice to see a building in the town being repaired.”

Members recommended approval of the plan.

The council also supported plans for a proposed extension at 5, Brynteg, Llandrindod Wells.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said: “I have looked at the plans and it seems a pretty standard extension of the house.”

Members agreed to recommend approval of the extension.

