The testing will include each of the toilets run by the town council as well as its headquarters at Knighton Civic Centre.

Town clerk Mx Lorian Craggs Alferoff told a recent meeting that she had been in contact with the company that does the temperature testing for the toilets at the Offa’s Dyke Centre.

She said they had said they would do the hot water testing and the yearly maintenance of all their sites for a cost of £90 a month.

The clerk said if the council was going to do it themselves they would have to put staff through a course, so in the short term at least they should be testing the hot water to ensure everything is safe.

Mx Craggs Alferoff said she had spoken to another company but they were based further away and would have to charge the council for a travelling fee, so she said that would probably cost more.

Members agreed to go ahead with the legionella testing.