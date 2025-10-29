Shropshire nursing boss celebrates compassion and commitment of staff at annual trust awards

It was fantastic to recognise colleagues who do so much for the Trust at our Celebratory and Long Service awards.

Finalists and winners from the 15 categories were at the annual Trust Celebratory Awards and it was so great to see the wonderful work that takes place across the organisation.

I would like to thank those who nominated and voted for the Public Recognition Award in the Trust Celebratory Awards with an incredible 2,578 people casting their vote.

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer

The award is the only category where members of the public are given the chance to nominate an individual or team that they believe has made an outstanding contribution, showing exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

And the winners were Dr Probal Moulik and the Diabetes Team – their nominator said they would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr Moulik whose kindness and dedication to diabetes patients, particularly those on insulin pumps, have made a significant impact.

The nomination continued: “He has successfully established a team that facilitates easy access to care and has created a Facebook group to ensure continuous communication outside of regular hours. Thanks to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) for having such a wonderful and dedicated doctor on their team. I believe he truly deserves this award for his exceptional service and commitment to his patients.”

I had the pleasure of presenting the Values Star – Caring award to winner Rachael House, a housekeeper at RSH.

Her nomination said: “Rachael brings a bit of sunshine with her wherever she works. She treats everyone with dignity and respect, taking time to connect with patients, especially those who are lonely, anxious or vulnerable.

“Ward 28 has been involved in a project to prevent hospital associated deconditioning and she has been an inspirational member of the team who keeps patients moving. She leads by example, showing compassion in every task, no matter how big or small.”

Last week, over 35 colleagues who have notched up 1,100 years service between them were at the Long Service Awards celebration.

One of the recipients Carl Ray, Medical Equipment Team Leader, started his career in the year 2000 as a Medical Technical Officer. In 2014, he transferred to Princess Royal Hospital, bringing valuable experience and a willingness to mentor junior colleagues.

He was also awarded Leader of the Year in the 2025 Trust Celebratory Awards, reflecting his consistent dedication and positive impact.

Another recipient was Gill Johns a Senior Practice Education Facilitator for Post Registration Education and has worked for the NHS for more than 40 years. She has worked across the organisation as a staff nurse, ward manager, clinical site manager and is a founding member of the Clinical Practice Educator team.

Well done to the all the finalists and winners in the Annual Trust Celebratory and recipients of the Long Service Awards – you really do go above and beyond for our patients, visitors and colleagues.

Finally, there is still chance to get your tickets for the upcoming SaTH Charity Concert featuring the Jackfield Brass Band and Abraham Darby Jazz Band.

It takes place on Saturday 15 November, 7-9pm at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby in Telford and all money raised will support Children’s Services at the Trust.

For ticket information please contact sath.charity@nhs.net.