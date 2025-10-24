Mid Wales patients and families face far longer journeys to access stroke recovery services under proposals being considered by Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has again raised concerns in the Senedd and met petitioners from the Protect Bronglais Services campaign.

Under options published by Hywel Dda, stroke recovery services currently provided at Bronglais Hospital (Aberystwyth) could be moved to Llanelli or Haverfordwest.

For many Mid Wales communities, this would mean a four- to six-hour round trip by car, and up to nine hours by public transport.

Mr George warned that such distances would undermine recovery by cutting patients off from vital family support—particularly affecting older relatives and those without access to a car.

He also stressed the need for equitable access for rural communities, and highlighted calls from the Stroke Association for Hywel Dda to reconsider and deliver safe, effective, patient-centred stroke services.

He urged Hywel Dda Health Board and the Welsh Government to recognise that delivering stroke services in rural Wales is fundamentally different to urban settings.

Speaking in the Senedd this week, Mr George told Senedd Members: “Bronglais is the only district general hospital in the whole of Mid Wales, serving communities across more than four counties. It must be protected and strengthened, not downgraded.”

“Expecting families to make a four to six-hour round trip by car, or up to nine hours by public transport, to visit a loved one recovering from a stroke is simply not acceptable. Family support is crucial to recovery - distance should not be a barrier to care.”

Following the Senedd debate, Mr George added: “It was good to meet members of the Save Bronglais Hospital campaign group outside the Senedd. It was a pleasure to address them and to ensure their voices were heard during the debate.”

“Hywel Dda health board and the Welsh Government must recognise the realities of rural access. The Stroke Association has urged a rethink. That’s the direction we should take.”

“I am asking the Welsh Government and the health board to scrap the relocation proposals and prioritise improvements that safeguard local access to stroke recovery services at Bronglais hosptital”