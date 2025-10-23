Oswestry GP surgery rated 'good' in CQC inspection after previously being told to improve

The Caxton Surgery on Oswald Road in Oswestry has been rated 'good' following an assessment from CQC inspectors over the summer.

The healthcare watchdog employs a four-point rating system: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.

At a previous inspection in November 2022, the GP surgery was rated 'requires improvement' overall.

The CQC said this year's inspection was carried out to follow up on the breach identified in 2022, and the practice has since made improvements.

The Caxton Surgery on Oswald Road in Oswestry has been rated 'good' following an assessment from CQC inspectors over the summer. Photo: Google

While the latest inspection upgraded the overall rating, inspectors said that a legal breach relating to good governance was identified during the latest visit.

The report, released this week, said patients at the practice were "positive about the quality of their care and treatment", with a recent patient survey stating that 96 per cent of respondents would recommend the service.

"Patients told us they received compassionate and respectful care because doctors had shown empathy and respect, and they felt listened to," added the CQC report.

"Medical professionals were described as knowledgeable, competent, and thorough.

"Patients told us that interactions with reception staff had been positive, describing them as consistently polite, kind and helpful."

However, CQC inspectors also reported "some shortfalls were identified" in regards to how staff managed medicines, and that "not all staff had been recruited safely".

The full report is available to view online on the CQC website.