Many in Shropshire are 'digitally excluded' despite advances in technology, health bosses told

At two scrutiny meetings this week, Councillor Dawn Husemann, the Reform UK leader in Shropshire, highlighted that, despite her 85-year-old mother being fine with technology up to the age of 82, that has now decreased as her health needs have increased.

“It is really important to me, that in every decision we’re making, these people are helped and are included as things change for them over time,” said Cllr Husemann.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, added: “Yes, we can train people if they want to be trained, but at some point we will unfortunately all lose the ability to use technology. And then what do we do?”

Councillor Rosie Radford (Lib Dems, Ellesmere Urban), who was chairing a Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday (October 20), said that, while a lot of work is ongoing to support people virtually rather than in-person, “we still need to bang that drum of there being a cultural, ability and geographical aspect to digital exclusion”.

Speaking at a People Overview and Scrutiny meeting on Wednesday (October 22), Natalie McFall, director for care and wellbeing at Shropshire Council, said the authority is facing many challenges.

“Technology is an area that doesn’t work for everybody and doesn’t work at all times,” she said.

“We do annual reviews where we look at people’s changing needs to assess and really understand whether the care we’ve put in place is the right care.

“I think what we’re going to look at in terms of the Neighbourhood Hubs is how we get information and advice to people. If I’m being honest, that’s the real challenge. How many people have we got out there at the moment that are not known to adult social care?”

A spokesperson for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “Digital inclusion is a key priority for our Integrated Care System (ICS) in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“We are working closely with system partners including local authorities, charities, and community organisations, to reduce digital exclusion across the county.

“Together, we’ve developed a system-wide plan focused on improving access to devices and data, expanding digital skills training, supporting residents in adopting digital health systems such as the NHSApp, and strengthening our network of Digital Champions to support residents, carers, and staff.

“We’re also planning on using data to identify communities most at risk and tailoring support accordingly. Initiatives like refurbished device schemes, community learning programmes, and improved accessibility of patient information are already making a difference. Adoption of digital tools such as the NHS App continues to grow, helping more people to manage their health confidently online.”