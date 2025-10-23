Builth Wells Town Council unanimously agreed to write to Wales’ First Minister demanding changes in healthcare policies and funding support for Powys Teaching Health Board.

The move came after waiting times for Powys patients at English hospitals were extended.

Powys patients have had to wait longer for operations at hospitals in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry since Powys Teaching Health Board’s change in policy was implemented on July 1 as the health board aims to cut its deficit.

Powys County Council’s Chairman Councillor William Powell joined the fight, writing to Wales First Minister after a debate and vote at County Hall recently.

He also urged all town and community councils to do the same.

Councillor William Powell called on Eluned Morgan to intervene and to provide funding support to PTHB to address the challenges of cross-border healthcare commissioning and ensure equitable access to timely care for Powys residents.

He said Powys County Council had ‘opposed the discriminatory waiting time disparities’ and advocate for equitable treatment for Powys patients attending English hospitals after a motion was proposed by Councillor Beverley Baynham (Independent, Presteigne) and seconded by Councillor Joy Jones (Newtown East.)

He said the council also ‘demands systemic changes in healthcare policies that ensure all patients, regardless of residency, receive fair and timely treatment’ and to

‘mobilise collective community support to raise awareness of these issues and challenge practices that compromise patient well-being and economic stability.’

Councillor Powell said: “The Chair and Members of Powys County Council await with interest the First Minister's response.”

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said he felt Councillor Powells’ comments were common sense and he would support writing to Ms Morgan.

Councillor Gary Goodwin said he had been told he is facing a six month extra wait for medical help because he lives in Wales.

But Councillor Alison Lewis said as Welsh residents they are being dealt with according to Wales’ waiting lists, so if they lived elsewhere in Wales, they would have to wait the same time.

But Councillor Hammond said: “But we have no option but to go to Hereford or Shrewsbury etc because we have no district general hospital in Powys.”

Members agreed to write to Eluned Morgan calling for change.

Previously there was no difference in how patients were treated but, since 1 July, the health board has asked that any planned treatment for its patients at hospitals in England are based on average NHS Wales waiting times.

Almost 40% of Powys Teaching Health Board's (PTHB) budget is spent on services outside its own borders - it does not have its own district general hospital.

With shorter waiting times in England, the Powys health board could not afford to pay the bills due to the speed the operations and other planned care like cataract surgery and diagnostic tests were being carried out.

According to PTHB’s annual plan, applying NHS Wales waiting times would save £16.4m - the Welsh government has said it must save at least £26m and has intervened in the health board's finances, strategy and planning to address serious concerns.

Powys Teaching Health board chief executive Hayley Thomas said people in Powys "should be treated in the same timeframe as residents of anywhere else in Wales".

She added: "It is vital that we live within our means. We cannot continue to spend money we do not have to offer faster access care to some parts of the county.

"Instead, we need to take a fairer approach that protects essential services for everyone."

The Welsh government said it remained "committed to reducing waiting times and ensuring everyone in Wales - including those in Powys - has equitable and timely access to treatment".