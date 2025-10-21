'Under increasing pressure' - Shropshire MP calls for action to stabilise 'appalling' crisis in community pharmacies

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan spoke in Parliament during discussions about the adequacy of Jhoots pharmacies, after reports that the chain’s branches were struggling to meet service standards, with irregular opening hours and unannounced closures.

Jhoots, which operates around 150 pharmacies across England, are "falling well below the mark", Health and Social Care Minister Stephen Kinnock told the House of Commons last Wednesday (October 15).

Mrs Morgan, who also serves as the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for health and care, said the Government must "urgently grip" the situation.