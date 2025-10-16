A Mid Wales man is likely to have stood on a broken pen causing a large loss of blood, which led to his death, an inquest has heard.

Petar Ljubicic was 91 when he was found dead at his home at The Manse, Llanwrthwl on January 7 2025.

South Wales Central Area Coroner Kerrie Burge sitting at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court was told that Mr Ljubicic had a cut to his lower leg, at the top of his foot, and he had lost a lot of blood.

A broken pen was found in his bedroom and it is likely that the retired gardener had stood on the pen, causing his injury.

She said Mr Ljubicic’s skin was thin and he was prescribed blood thinning medication for his heart condition, which would have contributed to the extent of his blood loss, which caused his death.

The medical cause of death was hemorrhage following accidental injury due to anticoagulant therapy due to atrial fibrillation and a previous stroke.

Ms Burge concluded that Mr Ljubicic, who was born on March 28 1933 in Croatia died as a result of an accident at his home on January 7 2025.