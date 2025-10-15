Hospitals' nursing boss hails impact on waiting times

We are always looking at ways to reduce waiting times for our patients to ensure they receive a diagnosis as quickly as possible and the best possible care.

The Trust has made huge improvements with it achieving its best diagnostic performance for over five years.

Our waiting lists for tests and scans have been reduced, meaning that our patients are receiving the care and treatment they need sooner.

The Trust is now amongst the top performing half of the country for the proportion of patients waiting less than six weeks for a diagnostic test.

The overall waiting times for cancer imaging diagnostics have also improved.

We now carry out diagnostic tests at both our hospitals and also at our Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Telford, which has significantly increased the number of elective diagnostic tests and scans on offer.

Additional scanning and reporting capacity has been introduced to help reduce the waiting times.

We recognise there is more we need to do to ensure that our patients get the best care and experience, but we are striving to make further improvements.

I would like to thank our teams who have done incredible work to improve the care for our patients and reduce the time they are waiting.

Special thanks also go to our Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) for all that they do.

Yesterday (Tuesday), we marked AHP Day.

AHPs make up the third largest workforce in the NHS. They include physiotherapists, radiographers, occupational therapists, dietitians, paramedics, speech and language therapists, and more.

Every day, they help patients recover, stay well, and live independently, often working behind the scenes but making a huge impact.

Congratulations this week goes to colleagues Mark Leighton, Estates Operations Manager – Waste & Water Systems, and Sherilyn Ndhlovu, our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Midwife.

Mark’s innovative ideas have transformed waste management across the Trust and he was named Waste Champion of the Year in the Excellence in Waste Management Awards.

It was a double celebration for the Trust at the awards, as we also took silver in the Best Reduction of Clinical Waste category.

Sherilyn won B.A.M.E Midwife of the Year in the National BAME Health and Care Awards for leading on a range of initiatives to improve maternity care for our communities that have experienced health inequalities.

Both are passionate about their areas of work and have developed fantastic initiatives. Well done to Mark and Sherilyn!

Finally, if you fancy an evening filled with fun and music look no further than the upcoming SaTH Charity Concert featuring the Jackfield Brass Band and Abraham Darby Jazz Band.

It takes place on Saturday 15 November, 7-9pm at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby in Telford and all money raised will support Children’s Services at the Trust.

The concert is the idea of Mike Yates, a volunteer at SaTH and member of the Jackfield Band. He wanted to do something meaningful to support patients and families.

For ticket information please contact sath.charity@nhs.net.