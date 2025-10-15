Wales continues to have a higher stillbirth rate than the rest of the UK, newly released data from Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity shows.

They say there has been limited progress in reducing neonatal deaths.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care, James Evans has urged the Welsh Government to take immediate action to reduce these shocking numbers and follow the trend in England, where targets have been introduced to reduce the number of baby deaths.

Particularly concerning is the research that shows these deaths were preventable and that if Wales had matched the best - performing countries in Europe between 2019 and 2023, more than 1,000 babies might have survived.

A group of bereaved parents in Wales have written a petition calling for urgent action to save babies' lives and for better care for bereaved parents following loss.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS, said: “These figures are utterly heart-breaking and should serve as a wake-up call for the Welsh Labour Government. “Every baby loss is a tragedy, and it is simply unacceptable that stillbirth and neonatal death rates in Wales remain higher than the rest of the UK.

“Families across Wales deserve the very best maternity care and bereavement support. The Welsh Government must follow the example set in England, where clear national targets have helped focus attention and save lives.

“This is about compassion, accountability and action. Too many families have endured the unbearable pain of losing a child, we owe it to them to do everything possible to prevent further heartbreak.”

To sign the petition visit https://act.sands.org.uk/sign-petition-save-babies-lives-wales