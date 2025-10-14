‘NHS isn’t listening,’ say Shropshire armed forces veterans as health leaders admits working to ‘address issues’

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is carrying out a veterans health project including a survey which asks former service people of their experiences with GP and hospital services.

Simon Fogell, chief executive of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, told a meeting that a ‘constant theme’ in the responses of veterans is that they have “never been asked if they have served”.

And of those who were either asked if they had served, or made a point of telling them, “nobody noticed anything different about their care and it wasn’t mentioned again”.

Another survey respondent said: “I left the hospital in a state of horror and disbelief that this is how people are treated and my treatment.

“I wish I had made a complaint but I was conscious that the NHS needs all the staff they can get without drama.”

A meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council’s health scrutiny committee last Thursday (October 9) was told that veterans can suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other conditions because of their service.

Telford & Wrekin Council's health scrutiny committee met on Thursday, October 9.

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin says 55 per cent of ex-forces people who responded say they have suffered health issues as a result of their service. Some 14 respondents had reported PTSD/mental health issues, 15 people had hearing losses and another 14 had musculoskeletal issues.

“I felt more appreciated for my service on a visit to the USA than I ever have in the UK,” one veteran told Healthwatch.

All NHS organisations in the county have signed up to ‘honour’ the Armed Forces Covenant, and pledge that no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen.

Councillor Derek White (Labour, Madeley & Sutton Hill) said that “doctors do not give a toss and that you are treated as badly as anyone else”.

Councillor Derek White (Labour Ward: Madeley & Sutton Hill).

“I do not think the NHS cares whether you have been in the forces or not. Doctors and receptionists don’t care.”

Councillor Jenny Urey (Independent, Muxton) added that people who go into war zones while working for private companies should also have their experiences noted.

Councillor Jenny Urey.

Mr Fogell said he thinks there is a “great opportunity” to change things with Jo Williams now the chief executive of both the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust and Shropshire Community NHS Trust (Shropcom).

Leaders say they recognise that some some veterans may face challenges and are working to address the issues.

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We welcome Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin’s engagement report, Veterans Health Project, and appreciate the valuable feedback it provides.

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board.

“We are always interested to hear the views and experiences of our service users, and the insights shared by veterans and their families play an important role in helping us to shape and improve future health and care services.

“NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is committed to supporting members of the armed forces community.

“This commitment is demonstrated through the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge made by local councils, health and care organisations, and partners to ensure that those who serve, or have served, in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly and receive the care and support they deserve.

“We recognise that some veterans may face challenges in accessing the right services at the right time.

“We continue to work closely with our partners, including local authorities, Healthwatch, and voluntary sector organisations, to address these issues and ensure that services are responsive to the needs of veterans and their families.”

Mr Fogell told the committee that the survey will be collecting responses until the end of October. Veterans can access the survey here.