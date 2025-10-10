'There is more to life than your exam results.' - Telford mum’s vital message to young people on World Mental Health Day after son's tragic death

Katie Turton wants to urge young people not to internalise their feelings but instead to speak to someone if they are feeling low after her son Max showed no signs at all of what he would go on to do.

Team Papyrus. Katie Turton with her Shropcom colleague Kerri Swinbourne on the day of their wing walk. Submitted photo

Katie Turton's favourite photo of her son Max Turton taken just after he had received his GCSE results. Family photo

Sixteen year old Liverpool fan Max Turton took his own life on August 28, 2024, just a few days after picking up his exam results.

“Max was kind, very funny and genuine,” said Katie, 44, who lives in New Works and is a locality clinical manager for the commununity health NHS in south west Shropshire.

“He was looking after his grandad, and was a kind boy with an amazing smile.”

But Katie, who is married to Chris, 46, said Max “felt he had failed when we told him he had done incredibly well, compared to us.

“He had received high grades but needed them to be higher.”

Katie added: “There is more to life than your exam results.

“It had never been about exam grades for either myself or his dad. For us it is about being happy.

“There is a great pressure on children now to achieve high grades and I don’t believe that should be the case.

“Max was incredibly sensitive and independent and I think he internalised his feelings and did not want to be a burden on anyone.”

Max’s death came at a time when he was planning parties with his friends, and enjoying playing on his X-Box.

He had even been to see his beloved Liverpool FC play the first game of what would be a Championship winning Premier League season with his uncle Andrew, Katie’s brother. He never got to see them lift the coveted trophy.

Since Max’s death his family, friends and work colleagues have thrown themselves into fundraising to secure his legacy and to prevent other young people from taking their own lives.

Katie and Chris, their family, Max’s friends, and Katie’s 150 work colleagues at Ludlow and Bishop’s Castle Community Hospitals, and GP surgeries, have thrown themselves behind a massive fundraising effort.

Katie estimates that the total amount raised in Max’s memory is around £100,000.

Her own fundraising efforts have included an abseil down the side of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on what would have been Max’s 17th birthday – February 2, 2025.

Katie and her work colleague Kerri Swinbourne, the site manager at Ludlow Community Hospital, completed a sky dive on August 9 this year which raised more than £6,000 for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

Kerri, 52, who Katie calls her “biggest supporter”, said: “I’m doing it for Katie and for what she went through.”

The pair are even now thinking of their next fundraising adventure as they look to secure Max’s growing legacy.

Katie and Kerri praised the support they have received from their colleagues and employers at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom).

World Mental Health Day on Friday, October 10, is promoted by the charity MIND in its “fight for mental health today, and every day.”

PAPYRUS says suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. It provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person through their helpline, HOPELINE247.

This JustGiving fundraising page is open for donations at www.justgiving.com/page/katie-turton-1