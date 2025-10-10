With the colder months settling in, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is offering free electric blanket testing to help keep you safe and warm this winter.

Take your electric blanket along to one of the local events, where the Community Safety team will also be on hand to help you sign up for a free Home Safety Check

The checks will take place at Brecon Fire Station on Friday, October 24 from 10am until 1pm, at Llandrindod Wells Fire Station on Monday, October 27 from 10am until 1pm, at Newtown Fire Station on Thursday, October 30 from 10am until 1pm and at Welshpool Fire Station on Monday, November 3 from 10am until 1pm.

Electric blankets are a fantastic way to stay cozy, but faulty or damaged blankets can pose a significant fire risk.

Testing is quick, easy, and completely free with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Go along to the above Fire Stations to ensure that your blanket is safe to use and take the opportunity to learn how to protect your home this winter.

For more information, check out the service’s Facebook events pages.

