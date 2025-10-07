BSL signers in Powys can now use Convo, formerly called SignLive, to contact their local NHS GP, dentist, optician or pharmacy.

Convo is a free app that connects the caller to a BSL interpreter. The interpreter will call the health service for you and help you talk to them in real time.

The service is already available in Powys Teaching Health Board hospitals. Now, it works with over 80 GP surgeries, NHS dentists, opticians and pharmacies across Powys.

This makes Powys the best area in Wales—and one of the best in the UK—for contacting health providers with BSL.

Adam Pearce, who works on equality and Welsh language services at Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “BSL users often struggle to use phone services. If you can’t hear, a phone isn’t helpful. Convo fixes that. Now BSL signers can contact their GP, hospital, dentist, optician or pharmacy just like our hearing patients can. We think we’re the first health board in Wales—and maybe the UK—to offer this level of coverage.”

Debra Wood-Lawson, Executive Director for People and Culture for Powys Teaching Health Board, added: “This news coincides with the launch of updated guidance for accessible communication in NHS Wales. Powys is proud to lead the way in making healthcare easier to access for everyone.”

Convo is free for all Powys residents. Download the app to your phone or tablet and choose the service you want from the Community Directory.

The interpreter can leave messages for you, arrange call-backs using your Convo extension number and join your appointments to help you communicate live.