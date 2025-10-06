The Powys Walk for Hope will be held on Sunday, October 12, with participants meeting at 11am at the National Park Visitors Centre. The walk will offer both 2km and 5km routes, with well-behaved dogs on leads welcome to join.

The event is being organised by Ponthafren, the DPJ Foundation, Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB), 2Wish and Minds in Powys, who have come together to raise awareness and provide solidarity for those touched by suicide.

After the walk, participants will be able to gather at the Visitor Centre for hot drinks and soup, with the option of joining just for the refreshments if preferred.

Kate Miles, Charity Manager at the DPJ Foundation, said: "People who are affected by suicide often feel isolated and like they are not understood. We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come together for a walk in the open air with people who may have similar experiences. We also hope to be joined by people who want to show their support for suicide prevention to help challenge the stigma."

Between April 2023 and March 2024, there were 350 deaths by suspected suicide in Wales.

Jan Roberts, suicide prevention, self-harm and postvention quality improvement lead for PTHB, added: “Suicide is a leading cause of death in the UK and Wales, leaving many people bereaved and affected; around 350 people lose their lives to suicide in Wales each year. Powys Walks for Hope were started by a group of partner organisations in 2024, with the aim of reducing isolation, fostering peer support, and promoting healing through connection and shared experience. This October walk is also open to people wanting to show their solidarity with those bereaved and affected by suicide – please join us and find out more.”

The organisers say the walk is open to all – whether you have been personally affected by suicide, know someone who has, or simply wish to show support.

For more information, or to register your interest, contact Kate at kate@thedpjfoundation.org.uk or Rachael at rachael.harris@ponthafren.org.uk