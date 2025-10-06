Llandrindod Wells charity holds open day to showcase its new facilities

Kaleidoscope runs its operations from the ground floor of Old Grosvenor Bakery on Wellington Road, Llandrindod Wells.

Sam Hembury, Head of Health and Safety Estates and Rondine Molinaro, Chief Executive Officer of Kaleidoscope outside the renovated Llandrindod Wells building

Due to the residents vacating the first floor areas, they submitted a change of use application from a C3 Use Class to a B1 Use to repurpose the first floor into office space for the benefit of the commercial operation below.

The work, which was supported by Llandrindod Wells Town Council, was approved by Powys County Council and included minor reconfiguration and refurbishment of the current first floor areas.

The charity said it currently employs four full time and five part time staff and this development will result in the employment of another full time employee.

To celebrate the milestone and to show off their new facilities, Kaleidoscope held an open day recently.

Beth Jones, Digital Treatment Co-ordinator said: “We had a brilliant turnout, with staff from across Kaleidoscope Wales attending, alongside local organisations including Mind, PAVO, Citizens Advice Bureau, Pobl, Cyfle Cymru, and Adferiad.

“As part of our recent renovations, we’ve converted the first-floor flat into office space. This has allowed us to expand our downstairs clinic room, meeting room, and the number of consultation rooms - a change that’s already having a hugely positive impact on both our service users and staff. “The new layout means we can offer a more comfortable, efficient, and welcoming environment for everyone who walks through our doors.

“The transformation of the building reflects our ongoing commitment to creating safe and supportive environments for recovery.

“We’re also really pleased that our newly improved meeting room space is now available for use by other local agencies, helping to strengthen collaboration and support across the community.”