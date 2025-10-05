Shropshire hospital trust named as finalist in two national technology awards

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is celebrating after being shortlisted for two awards at the Health Tech Newspaper's Health Tech Awards 2025.

The awards recognise digital teams, innovations, and suppliers making a difference in healthcare.

SaTH has been shortlisted for its work to improve how it manages and uses data. This has included close collaboration with NHS England and other partners to upgrade the trust's digital systems - making them more reliable, efficient, and future-ready.

SaTH said the improvements are helping the trust meet national reporting requirements and support better planning and decision-making.

Rebecca Gallimore, Director of Digital Transformation at SaTH, said: "We’re thrilled to be recognised as a finalist in the HTN Health Tech Awards.

"This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams, and the strong partnerships we’ve built to deliver real improvements for our patients and colleagues.

"It’s fantastic to see our commitment to innovation being celebrated nationally."

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 8. More than 150 NHS leaders from a variety of care settings and backgrounds judge the awards.