Robotic surgery service expanded at Shropshire's major hospitals helping patients to recover faster

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has expanded its use of robotic-assisted surgery to include upper gastrointestinal (UGI) procedures.

The trust had already been using the robotic system to support colorectal, gynaecology, and urology surgeries. But the addition of UGI operations - including surgery on the oesophagus, stomach, gall bladder, as well as weight loss and hernia procedures - means SaTH surgeons can operate with greater precision using less invasive techniques.

Unlike traditional keyhole surgery, robotic-assisted procedures are performed using robotic 'arms' controlled by a surgeon from a console in the operating theatre. SaTH says this advanced approach enhances accuracy, reduces trauma to the body and often enables patients to go home the same day as the procedure.

Members of the robotic surgery team at SaTH

Dr John Jones, SaTH executive medical director, said: "We first introduced robotic assisted surgery to the trust in 2023, and it moved us into a new era of using innovative technology to deliver high-quality care for our patients.

"It is fantastic that we are now performing robotic assisted surgery on UGI patients, helping them to recover more quickly and with fewer complications. This marks another step forward to transform healthcare for our everyone in our communities."

Mr Saurav Chakravartty, consultant UGI surgeon who performs robotic surgery at SaTH, added: "Using the robot allows us to use state-of-the-art, high quality precision surgery to obtain good patient outcomes.

"Being able to perform this type of surgery on UGI patients is an exciting milestone, and it is already making a positive difference for both patients and staff."

Kat Sofio, robotic surgery coordinator, said the surgical team had adapted well to the new technology.

She said: "Introducing robotic-assisted surgery was a big change for the team, but they have fully embraced it, showing exceptional dedication and professionalism.

"It has been a very successful team effort so far, and we look forward to the next phase."