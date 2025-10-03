Kington's newest defibrillator located at the Swan Hotel

There was already a defibrillator at the Market Hall in the town and at the Masonic Hall at Headbrook.

Customers at the Swan Hotel donated and fundraised through the bingo and quiz days and with additional donations from owners Casey and Luke Nicholls-Floyd, they have also purchased a public access defibrillator and cabinet.

It was recently installed on the wall outside the Swan Hotel by Craig Miles and local nurse practitioner and First Responder Chrissie Johnson also donated a bleed kit.

At a recent town council meeting, members praised their actions and the Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he would write to them thanking them for helping to improve public safety.

Local business owner Carl Yeomans told the council that the Chamber of Trade would like to place a defibrillator at the other end of the town, probably at the library or the post office.

Councillor Nicki Cornish asked whether the Co-op should be asked to place a defibrillator at the supermarket as its probably one of the most used shops by people in Kington.

Members said that would be a private business decision but the Chamber of Trade members present said they could ask the Co-op about the issue.

Councillors noted the report.