'Proud staff and compassionate care': Shropshire hospital trust sets out aims for year ahead

Jo Williams joined the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in September 2024 and is now the Chief Executive in Common of both SaTH and the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, a position she took on last month.

Speaking at SaTH’s annual general meeting, Ms Williams said the trust’s objective is to “foster a workplace where staff can take pride in the organisation and that they can recommend it as a place to care.”

“Ultimately, we’re aspiring for all members of our community to know that if a loved one comes to this hospital, they will receive compassion and high-quality treatment,” she said.

“We want to enhance public confidence through communication, actively listen to public feedback, and be transparent in addressing concerns.

“We will always demonstrate humility, kindness and continue to improve.”

Jo Williams, chief executive of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: SaTH

Ms Williams acknowledged that staff have experienced many challenges in the organisation, not least the fallout of a Channel 4 Dispatches programme in 2024 which showed patients having “distressing experiences” at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“I remain committed to be transparent about the challenges we face, the pace of the change that was required and the importance of the continuing improvement,” said Ms Williams.

“Over the past 12 months, the team has demonstrated dedication, compassion and professionalism, and even humour.

“It’s okay for people to have a laugh and enjoy their time at work. We’ve taken a strategic approach to advancing quality and safety. Our people and the culture in our organisation is at the heart of this place.

“We want to be proud and shout about the care we deliver but won’t be complacent. We’ve just come out from some really heavy PR, we had the Dispatches. There a lot of things that SaTH are quite embarrassed about, but what was said is we want to be proud of where we work.

“Not everybody wants to walk into a hospital, they are vulnerable - but the way you feel when you walk into one of our sites is really important.”

Ms Williams highlighted the role the Planned Care Hub has had at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to support planned surgeries and and operations, while the number of patients waiting more than eight hours for an ambulance has dramatically reduced.

She also said that the team has delivered the best diagnostic performance for five years, and the best improved cancer performance for the last three years.

Looking ahead to the trust’s priorities in 2025/26, Ms Williams spoke about the ‘moving to excellence’ model. The aim is for SaTH to go further and faster in its transformation programme by ensuring there is access to timely care; an inclusive culture; digital transformation; restored financial balance; modern healthcare facilities; education, improvement and research; and high quality, safe integrated work.

“The 10-year plan [launched by the Government to improve the NHS] is what we’re trying to deliver,” said Ms Williams.

“We want to share positive experiences and improve communication. We want people to ask us questions and be honest if we don’t know the answer.”