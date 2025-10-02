Flu vaccine urged to reduce the risk of serious illness for vulnerable people in Wales

Public Health Wales is urging people with long-term health conditions to take up their flu vaccination this winter to help protect them from serious illness.

Flu can be serious, particularly for people with certain health conditions including asthma and diabetes which make them more vulnerable to serious complications as a result of influenza viruses.

Adults with chronic liver disease are over 48 times more likely to experience serious outcomes from flu, while those with weakened immune systems face a risk more than 45 times higher than the general population.

The flu vaccine is offered every year to help protect those most at risk of serious illness. It is especially important for older adults, health and social care workers, young children and pregnant women as flu in pregnancy can have serious health impacts for both pregnant women and babies.

Nearly a million people in Wales get vaccinated every year to protect themselves and their loved ones against flu. Last year, nearly 200,000 people with conditions like diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart disease protected themselves by getting their flu vaccine in Wales.

More than 10,000 pregnant women in Wales also got their flu vaccine last year to help protect themselves and their babies.

Flu vaccination lowers the risk of infection, reduces the severity of illness, helps protect vulnerable groups from serious complications and decreases the likelihood of spreading the illness to others.

Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people aged 65 years and older, people aged six months to 64 years with a long-term health condition, health and social care workers, carers, pregnant women and people living in care homes.

Children aged two and three (on 31 August 2025) are eligible, and primary school and secondary school children (reception to year 11) are also eligible for a flu vaccine. To help protect your child from serious illness, give your consent for them to have their flu vaccine.

Flu vaccination is one of the ways we can support people with long-term health conditions, helping prevent illness, catch problems early, and make sure care meets people’s needs.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, said: “Winter viruses such as flu are easily spread and can be very serious for older people and those with health conditions.

“Getting vaccinated is what we do every winter to stay well – it’s the best protection we have, so it’s important to get your vaccine as soon as you can.

“Protection from flu reduces over time, but getting the flu vaccine every year is the most effective way to help you stay protected from serious illness, which can result in hospitalisation.

“Many people will also be eligible for other vaccinations that help prevent infections that are more common in the winter, including COVID-19 and RSV. Together, these vaccines provide the best protection against the viruses which put many people in hospital and place pressure on NHS resources this winter.

“Flu can take a real toll on your everyday life including work, school, family and social activities. Once you get your appointment, set a reminder to attend your appointment and protect yourself and the people you care for.”



Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales said: “There are things we can do to help prevent the spread of winter bugs, as well as protecting ourselves. Vaccination remains the most effective tool against flu, but simple hygiene measures like washing hands regularly, and staying home if you are unwell, also help prevent infections that can be very serious for some people.

“Last year, flu season started early and continued through the winter, adding pressure to the health and care system and impacting the delivery of medical services. Don’t delay getting your vaccinations when invited, give yourself the best protection for the season ahead.”