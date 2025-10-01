'There is still time': Nursing chief encourages public to vote for hospital heroes in trust's awards

You still have time to vote for your hospital hero in our Trust’s Public Recognition Award - the deadline is on Friday (October 3).

We have three fantastic finalists and I know the decision will be a difficult for you as they are great contenders who all are incredibly deserving.

The Public Recognition Award is the only category in our annual Trust Celebratory Awards, where our patients and members of the community nominate and vote for the winner.

You have until 12 noon on Friday to cast your vote online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CVR7YVY. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on October 17.

This special award recognises teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The three finalists for this special award are Hollie Aiston, oncology clinical nurse specialist; Colin Lamb, plaster cast technician; and Dr Probal Moulik and the diabetes team.

Part of Hollie’s nomination said: “I am nominating Hollie for this award for her outstanding, caring and amazing work she has done in the last few months of my mum’s life.”

Colin’s nomination said: “Mr Lamb is a compassionate and caring professional. I truly believe he should be recognised. When I was feeling at my lowest 18 months down the line out of plaster, it was an utter privilege to be treated by him.”

Part of Dr Moulik and his team’s nomination said: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Dr Moulik whose kindness and dedication to diabetic patients, particularly those on insulin pumps, have made a significant impact.

“He has successfully established a team that facilitates easy access to care and has created a Facebook group to ensure continuous communication outside of regular hours.”

An online About Health event on the Menopause is to be held on Thursday, October 16, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Join Dr Joanne Ritchie, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, to find out more about the menopause and the support and services available locally.

You will be able to ask questions during the event, but please be aware that Dr Ritchie will not be able to discuss individual cases.

To find out more and to sign up to the event visit bit.ly/2510AH.