Shropcom says weather warnings will help it keep rural health services running this winter

The Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) will be using a ‘hot spot’ map to understand areas of vulnerability and ‘challenged access’ in times of snow or flooding.

A meeting of Shropcom’s board this week will be told that the trust has developed and tested a ‘support desk’ approach in extreme weather which reviews weather and travel data, which it can then use to allocate support from 4×4 vehicles.

Chiefs will be using ‘real-time monitoring’ of community hospital admissions, staff availability, community visits and bed status to aid its “proactive decision-making and rapid mobilisation of resources”.

Also included will be “enhanced monitoring of the Met Office Hazard Manager system, Environment Agency flood alerts and river flood alerts, use of the NHS England Adverse Weather Toolkit and collaboration with council colleagues to produce a Rapid Catchment Flood action card to proactively support rural community service delivery.”

The trust runs a range of community-based health services for adults and children in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and some services to people in surrounding areas including the Black Country and Powys.

It employs about 1,700 people including district nurses, staff nurses and admin staff, with the majority of care in people’s homes and across 75 sites including four community hospitals at Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Ludlow and Bishop’s Castle.

Leaders say they will use a “robust hot spot map” to understand areas of vulnerability and challenged access in times of snow or flooding. This is used to support forward planning and to align with fire and rescue and other emergency services if needed to “gain vital access and maintain those most at risk in the communities during extreme weather conditions”.

Shropshire Council gritters. Picture: Shropshire Council

A report to the board reads: “Real-time notifications of adverse weather – such as snow, flooding, or high winds – are disseminated directly to operational teams and leadership via secure channels and huddles arranged if required.

“These alerts are integrated into daily briefings and response protocols, enabling rapid evaluation of potential impacts and timely escalation when thresholds are met.

“As soon as a Met Office alert is issued, business continuity plans as required are initiated in readiness checks, review vulnerable areas highlighted in the hot spot map, and coordinate with community partners to ensure that critical services remain accessible.

“This process ensures a swift, informed response to evolving risks and reinforces overall system resilience during periods of severe weather.”

Board members will be told at the meeting tomorrow (Thursday) that this winter plan “demonstrates a comprehensive, proactive approach rooted in robust governance, collaborative system working, and continuous learning".

“From surge readiness mechanisms and strengthened community pathways to focused workforce strategies and dynamic communication, every facet of planning is designed to safeguard safe, high-quality care throughout the winter.

“The integration of data-driven decision-making, digital innovations, and lessons learned from prior winters ensures resilience and adaptability in readiness of anticipated pressures.”

The trust is also planning for a high vaccination uptake to combat flu and Covid-19, strong infection prevention and control, and demand management.