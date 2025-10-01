The unit, which had previously been located at Cottage Care Centre in Newport, is to move to a new site at Harper Adams University from November until February next year.

The mobile screening unit is part of the breast screening service provided by Shropshire Breast Screening at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The mobile screening unit was previously based at Cottage Care Centre, but SaTH said construction at the location means the site cannot support the unit’s logistical needs on this occasion.

Cat Rowlands, lead superintendent and breast screening programme manager, said: “We looked at several options in Newport, but the mobile unit has specific space and access needs.

“Harper Adams University at Edgmond has helped us meet those, and we’re really grateful for their support. Thanks to them, we can keep offering breast screening locally and make it easier for people to attend.

“I also want to say a heartfelt thank you to Cottage Care Centre, who’ve supported the breast screening programme for many years. Their help has been invaluable, and we’re truly grateful for everything they’ve done to make screening accessible to our community.”

Women aged from 50 to 70 who are registered at Newport’s two medical practices, Wellington Road and Linden Hall, will shortly receive an appointment for the new site at Harper Adams with details and a map of the new location.

Those 71 and over who have not had a mammogram in the last three years can contact the breast screening team to book an appointment.

For those who need step-free access, appointments are also available at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Women who have missed an appointment or have questions can contact the Breast Screening Office on 01743 261080 or e-mail shropshire.breastscreening@nhs.net.