Contract awarded to create first Changing Places toilet in Powys at Llandrindod Wells

Public toilets in Llandrindod Wells are to get a significant upgrade – including creating the first Changing Places facility in Powys – with the help of a £120,000 grant.

The town council, which owns the site on Station Crescent, has awarded a contract for the works to Danfo (UK).

These will include reconfiguring the existing layout of the toilets, creating the first Changing Places public toilet in Powys, which can be used by people with severe disabilities, thanks to the inclusion of a hoist, changing bench and additional space and replacing the existing roof.

Danfo (UK) will be providing temporary toilets, for the public, while the works take place. These must be completed before the end of March 2026.

The cost is being met by the Welsh Government’s Mid Wales Conveniences Fund, which is being managed by Powys County Council.

Jane Johnston, Town Clerk to Llandrindod Wells Town Council said: “The town council is delighted to have been awarded funding of £120,000 from the Welsh Government to refurbish the Station Crescent Toilet block, which will incorporate the first Changing Places unit in a public toilet block within Powys. This will enable those residents and visitors with more complex needs to access free toilet facilities in our town and go one step further to making Llandrindod Wells more accessible.

“A further grant has also been awarded to refurbish the Lake Park toilets currently run by the town council, which will be managed by Powys County Council as this building falls within their ownership. This refurbishment will complement the activities at the Lake Park.”

The fund is covering the renovation of six sets of public toilets in Powys, including the two sites in Llandrindod Wells.

“These fully accessible public toilets will make our county more welcoming for visitors and residents, who stop in, or pass through, Llandrindod Wells,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

“The improvements being made to six sets of public conveniences represent a significant upgrade to toilet facilities in the county.”