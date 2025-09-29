'I've resigned as a Shropshire town councillor because of my condition - I want to spread awareness of how it affects lives'

Crispin Barker, 67, started having late onset epileptic seizures three years ago. He had been free of fitting in 2023 and most of 2024 but has had several since November, including episodes which have seen him go into hospital.

Following his resignation from Wellington Town Council Mr Barker, who lives in the town, wants to raise awareness of the condition, which affects the brain and currently has no cure.

“I was seizure-free in 2023 and most of 2024,” said Mr Barker. “But it came back worse than before in November and my most recent seizure was a few weeks ago.”

The former Labour councillor for Haygate ward wears a sunflower ‘hidden disabilities’ lanyard which advises members of the public to call 999 if they see him in trouble.

Former Wellington town councillor Crispin Barker. Picture: Wellington Town Council

Mr Barker, who cannot drive because of the condition, had his first seizure in public in a pub but his wife spotted the signs. And he says the “emergency services are brilliant and come very quickly”.

Mr Barker’s seizures occur in the day or night, without signs that he can recognise.

“The more that people are aware of epilepsy the better,” he said. “It is a hidden disability and I wear a sunflower lanyard.

“Seizures can be an existential threat,” he added.

Mr Barker said that he has enjoyed his work as a councillor in Wellington, and before that in Leegomery.

“I was not and could not do the job properly,” said Mr Barker who had also served a chair of Wellington’s busy events and communications committee.

“It was no good trying to carry on. I was a very committed councillor, I did not use social media; I preferred to walk and talk to people.”

Mr Barker, who is married and has a stepson, came to Telford in 1985 and has lived in Wellington since 1991. He worked for around 30 years as a lecturer at Telford College of Arts and Technology (TCAT) which is now Telford College.

A byelection to fill the seat vacated by Mr Barker could be held if 10 electors in Haygate ward ask for one by midnight this Friday (October 3).

The returning officer at Telford & Wrekin Council can be contacted by phone to give further guidance on 01952 381889.

The NHS website describes epilepsy as a condition that affects the brain and causes seizures (sometimes called fits). It cannot currently be cured, but treatment can often help manage it.

The website reads: “If you see someone having a seizure or fit, there are some simple things you can do to help.

“It might be scary to witness, but do not panic.”

Advice includes to only move people suffering a seizure if they’re in danger, such as near a busy road or hot cooker, and to turn them on to their side (the recovery position) after their convulsions stop.

People should call 999 and ask for an ambulance if it’s the first time someone has had a seizure or the the seizure lasts longer than is usual for them.