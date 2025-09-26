Shrewsbury GP practice rated 'good' in CQC inspection after being told to improve

Claremont Bank Surgery in Shrewsbury has been rated 'good' across the board following an inspection by the CQC.

In November 2023, the practice was rated 'requires improvement' in the 'safe' and 'well-led' categories, but 'good' for providing effective, caring and responsive services.

But following the last assessment, undertaken in August this year, the practice has been rated 'good' in all areas, meaning it secured a 'good' overall rating.

In the report, published this week, inspectors said the practice had a "culture of continuous improvement" and that staff "enjoyed working at the practice".

They concluded: "Since the last inspection, the practice had made improvements and is no longer in breach of regulations in relation to safe care and treatment.

Recent National GP Patient Survey results for the practice showed people were satisfied with the service they received at the practice, with 89 per cent of respondents describing their experience at the GP practice as good.

That's higher than the local and national average of 75 per cent.

The practice also scored significantly higher in the survey for people’s overall experience of contacting the practice compared to local and national averages.

The full report is available to view online on the CQC website.