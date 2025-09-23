Teen pregnancies on the rise in Shropshire - but down in Telford and Wrekin

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show 82 pregnancies for women under 18 were recorded in Shropshire in 2022, the most recent data available.

Numbers are up from 65 the previous year, and 62 in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic saw numbers drop to a record low.

Teenage pregnancy figures within Telford and Wrekin had declined however, with 55 pregnancies for women under 18 in 2022, down from 65 the previous year and around the same as 2020.

Across England and Wales, the total number had risen by 8 per cent from 2021 and 13 per cent from 2020.

Although the numbers remain below the levels seen pre-pandemic, the Local Government Association warned the rising trend "signals a risk of complacency" and called for "renewed national action on prevention".

Councillor Dr Wendy Taylor, chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: "We must now build on the achievements of the past 25 years by tackling persistent inequalities, digital exclusion, school absence and pandemic legacies.

"Teenage pregnancy is not just a public health issue; it’s about safeguarding, education, and social justice.

"Supporting young parents is equally vital to improving outcomes and breaking cycles of disadvantage.

"We urge the Government to act now, restore national leadership for local delivery and invest in prevention and early help to stop any further rise in teenage pregnancies."

Karen Middleton, head of campaigns and policy at the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, said there should be a greater focus on supporting the mental health of young mothers.

She said: "We know that young mums are at greater risk of experiencing perinatal mental illness, yet they often face stigma and additional barriers to accessing the right support.

"With recent figures showing a rise in teenage conceptions, it is vital that we ensure young parents receive timely, compassionate mental health care during and after pregnancy."

The ONS figures show 17 per cent (2,369) of the teenage pregnancies recorded in England and Wales in 2022 were for women aged under 16.

This included 15 pregnancies for women under 16 in Shropshire, and 17 in Telford and Wrekin.

A Government spokesperson said: "The Government supports local authorities and helps them address teenage pregnancy through education, advice and health services.

"Our new Relationships, Sex and Health Education guidance also responds to the realities facing children today, making sure that all young people understand healthy relationships and how to access sexual health and family planning clinics."