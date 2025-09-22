Powys man's 60th birthday party raises £4,000 for cardiac ward that saved his life

Successful Mid Wales businessman Colin Powell owes his life to the cardiac team at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

In September, 2022 Colin suffered a heart attack and was rushed by ambulance to cardiac Ward 223 at the hospital where consultant cardiac surgeon Mr Qamar Abid carried out life-saving triple heart bypass surgery on September 20, the day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Keen to repay Mr Abid and the nursing staff, Colin asked friends and family to forgo gifts and instead donate to cardiac Ward 223 for his 60th birthday.

Due to the incredible generosity of guests, his birthday party raised £4,035 for the hospital’s UHNM Charity, which will be used directly by the ward to enhance patient care and support staff.

“When they told me I needed a triple heart bypass, it was a big shock,” said Colin, who co-owns with his wife, Mandy, the award-winning Luxury Lodges Wales, a holiday lodge site in Trefeglwys, near Llanidloes. “At first, I thought I could just get back to work, but I had to put trust in the team.

“Mr Abid and the staff explained everything clearly, treated me with respect and looked after me so well. I had complete confidence in them. The professionalism, friendliness and even the humour from the staff made a difficult time much easier.”

It was this outstanding care that inspired Colin to give back.

“For my 60th birthday, I asked people to donate to Ward 223 instead of giving presents. I am proud to say that, thanks to the generosity of family and friends, we managed to raise £4,035.

“The money goes straight to the ward for equipment and patient care and it really makes a difference.

“I’m lucky to still be here and that’s thanks to Ward 223. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to Mr Abid and the whole team.”

Mr Abid emphasised the critical importance of such donations. “The NHS provides core care, but donations help us buy extra equipment and improve treatment for future patients. Fundraising like Colin’s is extremely important.

“We’ve achieved some of the best surgical outcomes in the country, but that’s down to the whole team — not just the surgeons. Three years after his surgery, seeing Colin well and smiling is the best reward for our work.”

The funds raised by Colin will pay for state-of-the-art medical equipment, enhanced training for staff and additional comforts for patients undergoing treatment.

“We are so touched by Colin’s fantastic fundraising efforts,” said Lisa Thomson, UHNM Charity director. “His story is a powerful testament to the dedication of our cardiac team and shows how charitable support can directly enhance the care we provide.

“We are incredibly grateful to him and his friends and family for their generous donation.”

To fundraise for UHNM Charity, visit www.uhnmcharity.org.uk for more information, or call 01782 676444 to speak to one of the UHNM Charity team.

.