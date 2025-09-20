Members of the public can join on Microsoft Teams on Thursday, September 25 from 9.30am to hear Board members discuss further changes to the way 999 calls are triaged which are due to be introduced over winter.

New ‘orange: time sensitive’ and ‘yellow: assess and respond’ categories – which will replace the existing ‘Amber’ category – have been designed to improve care for patients with strokes and other serious conditions, like heart attacks.

The Board will also hear from Taylor in Rhondda Cynon Taf, who describes an experience of trying to access help via the GP out-of-hours service, GP out-of-hours service and 999 for her grandmother.

Rachel Marsh will talk about her tenure as Interim Chief Executive before incoming Chief Executive Emma Wood joins the service in October, and there will also be an opportunity to put questions to the Board.

Ceri Jackson, Non-Executive Director and Vice Chair of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Board meetings play a vital role in ensuring transparency and openness in everything we do.



“These meetings are a valuable opportunity to stay informed of the progress we’re making, the challenges we face as we continue to develop and improve ambulance services for the people of Wales, whilst offering a platform for the public to engage directly by putting questions to our decision-makers.



“We invite anyone with an interest in our work to join us virtually.”



Click here to watch the Board meeting on Thursday 25 September 2025 from 9.30am.



Viewers are advised that this link will only work 10 minutes before the meeting begins.



To pre-submit a question, please email AMB_AskUs@wales.nhs.uk by no later than Wednesday, September 24 2025.

An agenda will be available on the Trust’s website in the days prior to the meeting.