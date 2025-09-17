Free tennis sessions offered to people diagnosed with cancer in Shrewsbury

Starting on October 1, the sessions, funded by Lingen Davies Cancer Support as part of its Wellbeing Programme and hosted by Tennis Shropshire, are open to people of all ages.

They will take place on the indoor courts at the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre in Sundorne Road for eight consecutive Wednesdays between noon and 1pm, with all equipment provided.

Fiona Jones, LTA councillor for Shropshire, said: “We have received a grant from Lingen Davies to provide free tennis sessions for people who are living with a cancer diagnosis, including newcomers to the sport.

Tennis coach Ellie Yeats will lead the free sessions at Shrewsbury's Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre.

“The sessions, which will be run by Ellie Yeats, an LTA coach, will be accessible for everyone with sessions tailored to the ability of the people taking part.

“Depending on their ability and level of fitness, it may be short tennis, it may be walking tennis, or it may be gentle full court tennis.”

Lingen Davies Cancer Support is the primary cancer charity in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The charity is dedicated to ensuring people have access to excellent cancer care locally.

Since 1979 the charity has introduced cancer services to the region which have positively impacted more than 100,000 people.

This includes funding the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Earlier this year the charity invested £100,000 in a Wellbeing Programme to provide free to access activities and classes for anyone in the region who has just received a cancer diagnosis, is undergoing active treatment, or is moving on to the next stage of their cancer journey.

The aim of this programme is to provide holistic support for overall wellbeing, bringing people with a shared experience together to try something they may not have done before.

To reserve a place to attend the free tennis sessions visit https://forms.office.com/e/tkVUTnx7hP.

More details are also available by calling Lingen Davies on 01743 492396.