The toilets at the lake which will be refurbished

The toilets at Llandrindod Wells lake will be transformed

Both of the toilet blocks are operated by the Town Council and the funding comes from Visit Wales

As part of this project, the Station Crescent Toilets will include a Changing Places Unit – the first of its kind in Powys within a local authority-operated public toilet block.

This specialist facility will make the toilets more accessible for people with complex disabilities, ensuring that Llandrindod Wells becomes a more inclusive and welcoming destination.

The Town Council has worked in close partnership with Powys County Council's tourism officers to bring this vision to life, with valued input and support from Mencap.

Tenders for the Station Crescent refurbishment were recently published locally and on the Sell2Wales platform with a sector-specific contractor appointed at the Town Council's September business meeting.

The project will be managed by the Town Clerk on behalf of the Council.

While the Lake Park facilities are owned by Powys County Council, they are funded and operated by the Town Council.

The refurbishment of this site will therefore be tendered and managed directly by Powys County Council officers, working in collaboration with the Town Council.

This significant investment builds on Llandrindod Wells' ongoing commitment to improving public facilities and enhancing visitor experiences, representing a further £222,000 of grant funding secured for the town.

Councillor Paul Smith said; "The installation of a changing places toilet unit will ensure that disabled people can access facilities on a fair and equitable basis. “Llandrindod Wells Town Council is proud and delighted to have received this grant from Visit Wales which will support Llandrindod Wells towards becoming the most accessible town in Powys."

The Council’s Chair and Mayor, Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said; “I am jubilant that Llandrindod Wells Town Council has secured this grant and that we are including a Changing Places Unit as they are essential for the dignity, safety, and independence of people with complex disabilities who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

“My thanks go to all those involved in bringing this to fruition.”

The Lake toilets.