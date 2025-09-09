Hospitals chief’s new role set to begin with ‘pleasing’ news on £21.4m modular units

Jo Williams, took over as the Chief Executive in Common of the county’s community health organisation in addition to her top job at the acute hospitals trust on September 1.

The proposed 56 Bed Ward at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: ModuleCo

Ms Williams is set to face her first meeting in public with her expanded job role at The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) board meeting on Thursday.

Jo Williams, chief executive at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: SaTH

The annual meeting of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust follows at AFC Telford on Wednesday, September 17.

In her chief executive’s report for this week’s SaTH board meeting she says progress has already been made on the inside of the new 56-bed modular ward following the new units’ arrival on site in Shrewsbury.

She writes in her report to the board that it “it is pleasing to report that our much-anticipated 56-bed modulars have arrived on site, and work is already ongoing to ensure that they will provide a suitable environment for our patients later in quarter three.”

The chief executive also reports that SaTH’s executive team were “impressed with the space available over the two floors, and with progress on the interior requirements made already.”

Board members are set to be told that there has been close collaboration with the company, ModuleCo, to “ensure a seamless installation process.”

Board papers say that the wards are scheduled to be handed over to the Trust for final commissioning at the end of November 2025.

The new beds are anticipated to help SaTH cope with winter pressures while giving the trust space to “decant” patients to while they refurbish the main blocks and give wards a deep clean.

Board papers say that pending complex programme agreements, it is envisaged that this facility will open in December 2025.

The new beds are being paid for with £21.4m from NHS England national funding.

Board papers say that the trust breached infection control targets in 2024/2025 for C.diff, MRSA, E.coli and Klebsiella.

“Infection levels clearly indicate that the Trust is in urgent need of a decant facility to facilitate the deep cleaning of wards, which will not be possible until completion of the new modular wards later in the year,” the board papers add.

It is hoped that the new beds will help reduce bed occupancy, lead to more timely discharges, improve patient flow across the hospital and help it to improve emergency department four hour performance targets, and ambulance handovers.

Meanwhile other work on a multi-million pound four-storey expansion of healthcare facilities near the main road at RSH is on track to complete in 2028.