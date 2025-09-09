Falls Awareness Week exists because most falls can be prevented.

Public Health Wales indicate that, annually 132,000 older people will fall more than once in their own home and over 8,000 of those will suffer a serious injury and end up in hospital.

Powys Falls Prevention Service, funded by the Welsh Government, can help minimise the risk of falls and injury in the home through a package of tailored interventions; these may include fitting minor adaptations such as grab rails and stair rails, removing hazards such as loose carpets and rugs, and providing information on how to reduce falls.

One in three people ages 65 or over is at risk of falling over, rising to one in two over the age of 80.

Falls are one of the top three reasons for ambulance calls in Wales.

If you have fallen once, there is a 50% chance of falling again.

People who have fallen or are fearful of falling can feel physically and socially restricted.

Care and Repair Powys is here to help if you have fallen within the last 12 months, are worried about falling over, are aged 60 or over and own or privately rent your own home.

One of the Falls Prevention Officers can visit you at home to assess for hazards and suggest a package of tailored interventions; these may include fitting minor adaptations such as grab rails and stair rails, removing hazards such as loose carpets and rugs, and providing information on how to reduce falls.

Mr and Mrs Harris from Brecon recently contacted Care and Repair in Powys as they were concerned about falls at home, particularly due to the high step leading to the front door.

One of our Minor Adaptations Officers fitted grab rails either side of the doorway. Mr Harris said, “We feel so much safer now, knowing we have something to hold onto for support. It is a great service.”

The Falls Prevention Service is free of charge to anyone aged 60 or over, who lives in Powys and owns or privately rents their home. Most minor adaptations can be grant funded.

Powys’ Falls Prevention Officers, Rachel and Glyn will be visiting supermarkets around Powys during Falls Prevention Week, if you’d like to pop in for a chat.

They will be at the Co-operative in Builth Wells on Monday, September 15 from 10am until 12 noon, and at Morrisons in Brecon from 1pm until 3pm.

On Tuesday, September 16 they will be at Tesco in Welshpool from 10am until 1pm and at Tesco in Ystradgynlais from 1pm until 3pm.

On Wednesday, September 17 they will be at Morrisons in Newtown from 1pm until 3pm

If you would like to book a visit from Rachel or Glyn, phone the office on 01686 62760 or email enquiries@crpowys.co.uk. Alternatively, you can complete the online

referral form at www.crpowys.co.uk.